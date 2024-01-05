IHIT called to investigate disappearance of Chilliwack man

Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, B.C., where police now believe a missing 41-year-old man has met with foul play.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to the Fraser Valley community on Wednesday after police obtained evidence suggesting the disappearance of Jamie Curtis Bristol, of Chilliwack, is criminal.

In a statement Friday, investigators described Bristol as 6' tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, tattoos on his scalp and a "distinctive tattoo" of a skull and flames on his neck, police said.

His last contact with anyone is believed to have been on Dec. 22.

"We’re appealing to the public for any information that can help us locate Mr. Bristol," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the statement.

"We're going to continue to work closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and our integrated partners to find Mr. Bristol as soon as possible."

Investigators are asking anyone who had recent contact with Bristol to contact IHIT immediately at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.