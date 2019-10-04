

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after an incident in a home in the Panorama Ridge area of Surrey.

A heavy police presence responded to a home in the 5800 block of 122 Street, near Highway 10, around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased.

One man was arrested at the home and remained in custody Friday night. Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is working with IHIT to continue the investigation.

Police said the incident that led to the woman's death "was contained inside of the residence." The man and the woman knew each other, and there is no indication of gang involvement, police said, adding that there is no ongoing concern for public safety related to the incident.

Numerous RCMP vehicles responded to the scene and the home was behind police tape.