

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





There's "an accident waiting to happen" at one of downtown Vancouver’s busiest intersections this weekend.

The Community Against Preventable Injuries has placed a giant banana peel outside the London Drugs store at the corner of Georgia and Granville streets to remind the public about the risk of preventable injuries in everyday life.

"The banana is a symbol of the accident waiting to happen," said Jennifer Smith, senior program manager for the Preventable campaign. "It's something that can be conveyed without words. Everybody gets it in every language. It’s kind of a light-hearted take on a serious message."

That serious message is that injuries are the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people under age 45. Some of the most common types of injuries in the province are those resulting from falls, motor vehicle crashes and unintentional poisonings; and many of those injuries are preventable, Smith said.

"Accidents, often we can see them coming, and so they’re preventable," she said. "If we can see it coming, we can prevent it from happening."

The 8-foot-tall peel first showed up in Vancouver back in 2017, placed in the same location outside London Drugs. Later that year, it also made an appearance in the Olympic Village neighbourhood.

The goal is not only to raise awareness of preventable injuries, Smith said.

"We also want people to reflect on their behaviours as well and examine their attitudes in various situations," she said. "Often, people already know what to do to stay safe. We all know that we're supposed to put on our seat belts. We all know that we're supposed to put the phone down while driving, and stuff like that. It's when we're rushed, when we're under pressure, when we're excited and busy, we tend to cut corners. So this is just a reminder that we already know what to do and to reflect on those decisions we make in critical moments."

Each year, adults between the ages of 25 and 54 make almost 100,000 visits to emergency departments in B.C. because of injuries, according to the Preventable campaign. It’s estimated that there is one death from injury in B.C. every three hours and 12 minutes, the campaign said.