Drivers are being warned to be extra cautious on the roads after Wednesday's snowfall left black ice in many areas of Metro Vancouver – and there's more snow in the forecast.

Accidents and spin-outs have been reported all over the region, including in the Township of Langley, where two fire truck slid off-road at the bottom of an icy hill and rolled into a ditch.

Conditions have also been treacherous in Delta, where even Highway 17 and other major routes remained slippery on Thursday morning.

Delta Police Const. Sarah Swallow said the city's roads range from "total clear patches to totally covered."

"Be aware this will affect your traction, stopping, lane [changes]," Swallow warned on Twitter. "Many areas, road marking are not visible at all. Slow down, leave room."

Conditions have also been challenging in parts of Surrey, despite the work of clearing crews who spent all night salting and plowing the roads. One vehicle wiped out on Highway 99 shortly after midnight.

Ray Kerr, Surrey's engineering operations manager, said most of the major routes have been cleared but drivers still need to be careful, particularly on side roads and residential areas.

"We try to get there soon as we can but there are a lot of roads that we have to cover. The arterial roads and the major connectors will be in good shape," Kerr said.

He also asked drivers who encounter of the dozens of salting and plowing trucks to give them plenty of space.

"They need the room to do the job that they're out there to do, so if you can give them enough room that'd be great," Kerr said.

With more snow in the forecast on Friday, crews are expected to keep working straight through to the weekend.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

