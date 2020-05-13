VANCOUVER -- Attorney General David Eby along with ICBC’s CEO will be releasing a report Thursday morning that outlines how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the public insurer’s finances.

The review was prompted after questions arose about whether the insurer was seeing costs reduced as fewer people were on the roads, resulting in fewer crashes. Eby has said there were negative impacts as well, such as the impact on investments, and cancellation of insurance policies.

The review was ordered Feb. 3.

ICBC is currently changing its insurance product to a no-fault style of insurance to deal with increasing costs that have resulted in back to back years of billion dollar-plus losses.

Eby and Nicolas Jimenez are due to speak at 10 a.m.