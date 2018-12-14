

CTV Vancouver





British Columbia's public auto insurance provider is proposing a 6.3-per-cent increase to basic premiums.

In a statement, ICBC said it would submit the application to the B.C. Utilities Commissions Friday.

If approved, the new basic rate would take effect on April 1 and will mean an average increase of $60 to insurance rates.

According to ICBC, the escalating cost of injury claims is "the single biggest factor" influencing premiums.

"Injury claims costs have soared by 43 per cent in just five years; projected to total $3.67 billion in 2018 alone," the statement read.

"These costs have been spurred by increased injury claim legal representation, larger payouts and the rise in large and catastrophic injury claims."

The announcement comes as the province introduces new policies aimed at curbing the auto insurer's losses. These include a $5,500 cap on payouts for pain and suffering for minor injuries starting in April.

ICBC is currently projected to lose $890 million this fiscal year in what the province's attorney general has referred to as a "financial dumpster fire."

David Eby has blamed a number of factors, including distracted driving, alleged overbilling by auto body shops and financial mismanagement by the Liberals, who were in power for 16 years before John Horgan's NDP took over government in July of 2017.

The province has proposed a number of cost-cutting measures, including changes to the rate formula that target risky drivers. Last month, ICBC also announced it was slashing its advertising budget in half to spend more money cracking down on bad drivers.

Eby said the way ICBC officials are compensated is also under the microscope after the auto insurer came under fire for handing top executive hefty bonuses despite the dire financial situation last year.

