ICBC's elimination of licence plate decals blamed for 'dramatic rise' in uninsured vehicle stops, Coquitlam RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam say they're seeing a "dramatic rise" in the number of vehicles they're stopping that don't have valid insurance.

Since the start of this month, Coquitlam RCMP have issued 24 violation tickets for driving without insurance, an average of more than one per day.

In January 2023, there were only 11 such tickets issued over the course of the entire month, the detachment said in a news release Friday.

Mounties said they've been seeing "a steady increase" in the number of vehicles travelling without insurance over the last year, and pointed to ICBC's May 2022 discontinuation of licence plate decals as a possible explanation.

"When our officers stop vehicles for no insurance, drivers are often saying that they forgot or didn’t realize because they don’t have the decal reminder on their vehicle anymore," said Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon, Coquitlam RCMP’s traffic services commander, in the release.

"We strongly encourage drivers to ensure that their vehicles are properly insured before traveling."

The penalty for driving without insurance in B.C. is $598. The uninsured vehicle may also be towed, according to police.

"In addition to the violation ticket, if the vehicle is involved in a collision while it is not insured, the driver could be sued or held liable for damages," police said.