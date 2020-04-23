VANCOUVER -- Relief may soon be coming to ICBC customers as the insurer has been given approval from the B.C. Utilities Commission to implement temporary changes during the pandemic.

Some of those temporary relief measures to people with basic insurance include:

Waiving cancellation charges on non-fleet owner's certificates

Allowing fleet customers to suspend basic insurance and get a refund without having to cancel it

Allowing customers in some rate classes to use their vehicles to deliver food and medical supplies without being charged extra premiums

The measures go into effect on April 23 and will be in place for 60 days.

This is a developing news story and will be updated