VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Ibrahim Ali's lawyer seeks murder appeal, citing 'third-party suspects' in killing

A sketch shows Ibrahim Ali as he stands trial for the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl. The trial began on April 5, 2023. A sketch shows Ibrahim Ali as he stands trial for the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl. The trial began on April 5, 2023.

A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali is seeking to appeal his client's first-degree murder conviction in the killing of a 13-year-old girl in a British Columbia park, citing 25 grounds including allegations about “third-party suspects.”

The notice of appeal filed by Kevin McCullough says two other men were arrested for the killing, but the B.C. Supreme Court erred by refusing to allow evidence about them to be brought up at the trial.

The notice also describes “two Asian men” who McCullough says were seen carrying a heavy bag near where the girl's body was found in Burnaby's Central Park in 2017.

Other grounds for appeal include alleged bias against the defence, a dispute over the Crown's suggestion the girl did not have a boyfriend, and that the court didn't properly address safety concerns about death threats made against Ali's lawyers.

The trial concluded Friday with the jury convicting Ali of killing the girl who can't be named because of a publication ban, although hearings on matters arising from the case continue.

McCullough also said in an interview and in an affidavit filed Monday that police told him someone close to the proceedings brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with an intention to kill.

Police and the Ministry of Attorney General said Monday an investigation was ongoing.

Another affidavit describes more than a dozen messages received by McCullough and his firm that includes threats to kill the lawyer and his family.

A hearing on Tuesday in Vancouver was moved to courtroom 67, which is fitted with a metal detector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News