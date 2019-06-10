

CTV News Vancouver





Despite the rivalry that can sometimes exist between the two cities, many Vancouverites appear to have jumped on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon as the team faces the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Fans on the west coast took to social media to express their support for the team, which would become NBA champions for the first time with a win on Monday night.

Anybody else in #Canada not able to sleep last night cuz it’s #Game5 for our @Raptors tonight? #WeTheNorth Let’s gooooooo Raptors ��������-������������. Cheering you Boys on tonight from #Vancouver ���� — Robin Kyle (@RORO_009) June 10, 2019

This is the exact moment I stopped mourning the loss of the Vancouver Grizzlies and started cheering for the Raptors. — ursa minor (@smallbear604) June 10, 2019

⁦@Raptors⁩ There is a Raptor in Vancouver. Go Raptors go! pic.twitter.com/h2O2Ovt9z3 — Rae Thurston (@AhoyMaestro) June 9, 2019

As much as I hate the Leafs, I will be cheering for the Raptors tonight! I want more NBA teams in Canada! So it’s a great visibility for us if they win! Bring back Vancouver, I’d love a team in Montreal but for now, @Raptors really are the North! #WeTheNorth — Jean-Sébastien Hallé (@jeanseb68) June 10, 2019

I am 47 years old. I live in Vancouver Canada. I have never owned an NBA Jersey. That is going to change. This Raptors team is Special. @Raptors @TSN1040 @NBA — Chad (@chadcanuck) June 8, 2019

The excitement over the series also reignited conversation about a basketball team in Vancouver. The city hasn't had an NBA franchise since the Grizzlies relocated to Memphis in 2001.

With all that Raptors Hype right now i´m still missing my second favourite basketball Team the Vancouver Grizzlieshttps://t.co/JF2yRpmZ7u — PistonsGermany (@detroit_basket8) June 9, 2019

I think it’s fair to say that Vancouver deserves a NBA team after the way fans have gotten behind the Raptors #JurassicParkWest #grizzlies #bringthemback — Pascal Coombs (@CoombsPascal) June 8, 2019

I wonder once the @Raptors win the championship, and Canada loves basketball even more again will @memgrizz come back to Vancouver? #WeTheNorth — Garrett Petch (@GPetch94) June 8, 2019

Of course, there were those who simply couldn't bring themselves to back the Raptors.

Who are the Rapturs? I am a Vancouver sports fan. — Sean Gordon (@SeanGor07663283) June 9, 2019

bandwagon raptors fans are hilarious man talking bout "we the north" first of all you live in Vancouver — yog (@tropicsyogi) June 8, 2019

The Raptors currently have a 3-1 lead in the series. Monday night's game will be played at the Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto.