'I will be cheering': Raptors fandom in Vancouver ahead of Game 5
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:43AM PDT
Despite the rivalry that can sometimes exist between the two cities, many Vancouverites appear to have jumped on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon as the team faces the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Fans on the west coast took to social media to express their support for the team, which would become NBA champions for the first time with a win on Monday night.
The excitement over the series also reignited conversation about a basketball team in Vancouver. The city hasn't had an NBA franchise since the Grizzlies relocated to Memphis in 2001.
Of course, there were those who simply couldn't bring themselves to back the Raptors.
The Raptors currently have a 3-1 lead in the series. Monday night's game will be played at the Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto.