Marilyn Dowsett remembers when she first asked for help.

"I was virtually a zombie. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep," she recalled in an interview with CTV News last week.

Her son Gregory had died unexpectedly, and she was overwhelmed with grief.

She admits she was terrified, and skeptical. How could they make her feel better when they couldn't change what made her feel so horrible?

It was difficult, but still, she tried.

"I got there and immediately went into a panic attack. The nurse came and gave me an Ativan and sat down on the bed and put her arm around me and said, 'You're going to be OK.'"

Dowsett lives at home now, and is doing much better, but she still returns to the Sherbrooke Centre at Royal Columbian Hospital for meetings every few months.

Next year, Dowsett will be visiting a new facility – a state-of-the art mental health and wellness centre was made possible because many brave people refused to keep quiet.

"Prominent people in our society talking about their own experience, we know how powerful that is," Dr. Anson Koo said.



A photo of Marilyn Dowsett's son, Gregory, sits on her mantle.

The chief psychiatrist for the Fraser Health Authority described the facility replacing the Sherbrooke building as a "game changer."

The old Sherbrooke building has served its patients well for more than three decades, but it was never intended to be a psychiatric facility. It was built in the 1960s as a residence for nurses.

Its corridors are thin and unwelcoming, and the building has almost no natural light. There isn't much space for patients to visit with their families, and there isn't a lot of privacy.

So the hospital is building a new centre, a $258.9 million complex designed to allow sunshine to pour in. It's part of a larger $1.35 billion project that includes other upgrades to the hospital.

The new centre will feature outdoor spaces, improved airflow and security, a floor just for seniors and more than double the number of beds.

"For the first time, we will have a building that is therapeutic – where the environment itself is therapeutic," Koo said.

"We have found, and there's research that supports this fact, that our patients who are cared for in wider open spaces, with access to the outdoors and natural light, they do better."

He said those patients recover more quickly, they have a higher sense of wellbeing and there are fewer serious incidents.

The 75-bed centre with new and expanded outpatient clinics is expected to be complete by 2020.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander