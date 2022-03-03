'I've got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank': Pain at the pump continues in Metro Vancouver

The record high gas prices seen in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday didn’t last very long. By Thursday morning, they had soared even higher.

Some stations in Vancouver were charging as much as 194.9 cents per litre, yet another new record for the region with the highest fuel prices on the continent.

Kitsilano resident Laura Skelton could hardly believe the price she was paying to gas up her sedan on Vancouver’s West Side Thursday morning. She had never seen gas at 193.9 cents per litre before.

“I’ve got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank,” she quipped.

The spike is due in large part to oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices have been rising everywhere, but they started from a higher baseline in Metro Vancouver.

One of the things that sets Metro Vancouver apart from other jurisdictions is taxes. Drivers pay 37 cents per litre in provincial taxes, including a 10 cent per litre carbon tax. Despite the unprecedented prices at the pumps, the provincial government is going ahead with a scheduled one-cent increase in the B.C. carbon tax, bringing it to 11 cents per litre on April 1.

“Those taxes go to building the roads, providing the transit, and making sure our infrastructure is as modern as it can be,” Premier John Horgan told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Horgan acknowledged taxes as contributors to high gas prices, but said the steep jump the Lower Mainland has experienced this week is because of world oil markets.

The premier also noted that the carbon tax increase is required by the federal government, meaning it would be difficult for the province delay the increase if it wanted to do so.

"I'm not passing the buck when I say that," Horgan said. "We have committed as a government in two election campaigns to get to $50 a tonne for taxing pollution, and we intended to do that come April 1."

The idea behind carbon taxes is to address climate change by putting a price on greenhouse gas emissions, making it more expensive to pollute and – in theory – leading individuals and corporations to find ways to use less fuel.

Kris Sims, the B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says carbon taxes add $20 to the cost of filling up the average minivan. Sims is calling for the B.C. NDP and federal Liberals to enact a moratorium on carbon taxes as fuel prices skyrocket.

“That would save people a lot of money,” she said. “$20 is $20. You can make a roast chicken dinner for that. It would go a long way for a lot of families.”

The pain doesn’t stop at the pump. If high gas prices persist, experts say grocery and retail items, already at a premium because of pandemic supply chain issues, will get even more expensive.

“You might be less likely to (drive) to a mall to do some shopping and think you’ll shop online instead, but there’s shipping costs that are being affected by fuel increases,” said David Ian Gray, retail analyst and founder of DIG360.

Forecasters say gas prices still haven’t hit their peak.

“I am absolutely convinced now that we will see $2 a litre here in Vancouver, more than likely in the next week or so,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

To that, Vancouver commuter Laura Skelton had one thing to say:

“Frightening. I keep going back to that word, but it’s true.”