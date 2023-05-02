'I thought it was a mistake': Vancouver man shocked by $500K lotto win
When a Vancouver man checked his lotto ticket and learned he won a large jackpot recently, he says he literally couldn’t believe his luck.
Kan Man Wong won $500,000 in the April 24 Daily Grand draw, according to a news release from the BC Lottery Corporation. He found out he'd won the top prize by using the Lotto! app to scan his ticket.
“I thought it was a mistake, maybe a scam,” he told the BCLC, adding that his wife had a "mixed reaction" because she was so shocked by the news.
He plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and travel.
"I’m breathing easier,” he told the BCLC.
The odds of winning the jackpot that Wong did – which is paid out as either $25,000 per year or a lump sum of $500,000 – are one in 2,224,698.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
BREAKING | Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Vancouver Island
-
Courtenay council calls for 'immediate resignation' of fellow councillor
A Vancouver Island city council is calling for the immediate resignation of one of its elected members.
-
4 taken to hospital after car crashes into Port Alberni creek
A driver and three youths escaped serious injury Monday after the car they were riding in plunged into a creek in Port Alberni.
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s ministries have been affected by fraud, mostly theft: auditor
A new report by British Columbia's auditor general says almost half of the government's ministries have been affected by some type of fraud between 2021 and 2022, most commonly theft.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
'Intended to incite': Calgary pastor found guilty on two border blockade charges
A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Calgary introducing washroom attendants at 2 downtown bathrooms
The City of Calgary has unveiled plans to have an attendant in place at two downtown washrooms in an effort to make them safer for users.
Edmonton
-
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.
-
NHL reschedules Oilers-Knights Game 2 to Saturday
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, Alta., died of blunt impact trauma, autopsy concludes
An eight-year-old Edmonton girl whose body was found on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Saturday died from blunt impact trauma, Edmonton police announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Police to make announcement on investigation into GTA sales of sodium nitrite
Peel police are scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday night regarding an arrest connected to the distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Toronto homeowner out nearly $10,000 in alleged roofing scam, 18-year-old charged
Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged roofing scam that saw a homeowner handover nearly $10,000 to a fraudster.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass
Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.
-
Portage la Prairie woman loses $7,200 in grandparent scam
An 87-year-old woman in Portage la Prairie lost more than $7,200 in an apparent scam after she got a call for help from a man she thought was her grandson.
-
Why Winnipeg is delayed in replacing the purple lights
The City of Winnipeg is working to replace defective street lights that are casting a purple glow on city streets; however, it’s run into some supply issues.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
-
RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south
Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.
-
Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with murder in woman's death
A 31-year-woman has died in Punnichy, Sask. and a 28-year-old Regina man is charged in her death.
-
La Loche, Sask. teacher was injured while breaking up fight, police say
A northern Saskatchewan teacher was injured while trying to stop a teen boy from stabbing one of his classmates, according to new details released by police.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
London
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
-
Tractor stolen in Elgin County
Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
-
Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay
Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by the province’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Customers waiting over a year for some hybrid car models
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to get in line. Experts say new vehicle inventory is so low that waitlists across the county range from months to years – and Waterloo region is no exception.
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.