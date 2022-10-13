'I started screaming': B.C. lotto winner plans to buy an excavator, take a trip with winnings
A B.C. lotto winner who's hundreds of thousands of dollars richer says he was so shocked by his prize, he scared his friend with his reaction.
Dale Buckner, from Maple Ridge, recently won Set for Life's top prize of $675,000.
"I was doing some work at my friend’s house outside and realized I won, so I started screaming," Buckner said in a statement shared by the BC Lottery Corporation.
"My friend thought I was hurt and came out to see what happened – I told him I won."
Buckner, who bought his ticket at a corner store on Dewdney Trunk Road, already has plans for his winnings including buying an excavator and taking a trip to Mexico.
"It feels good because I can do things that I have always wanted to do," he said.
Those who win Set for Life's top prize can choose to collect $1,000 a week for 25 years or the lump sum of $675,000. The odds of winning that prize on the $5 ticket, according to BCLC, are about one in 508,333.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
Demand for clean energy jobs growing, but is Canada ready?
As Canada continues to aim for net-zero emissions goals several jobs in the energy and infrastructure sector could see a spike in demand as the nation shifts into the green transition.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison after speedboat meth bust off B.C. coast
A 51-year-old Alberta man who told investigators he feared for his family's safety when he was caught trying to smuggle 650 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada aboard a speedboat from Washington state's San Juan Islands has been sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison.
-
Grieving Nanaimo family calls on province to restrict firearms use in regional districts
The backwoods between Nanaimo and Ladysmith is a recreational haven for dirt bikers. It’s also where Simon Tozer was shot and killed on Feb. 21. He was struck by an errant bullet fired by someone doing target practice into trees, with no backstop.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver Island
Gas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
Calgary
-
Suspect identified in random, erratic assaults in downtown Calgary
Warrants have been issued for a 37-year-old man accused of attacking random people in downtown Calgary in recent months.
-
Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up
Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.
-
'Made in Alberta' climate plan in the works: new Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new government will be developing a "fully made in Alberta solution" to carbon tax policy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to argue it was able to deal with Coutts blockade before Ottawa invoked Emergencies Act at inquiry starting today
The public inquiry of the federal government's use of Canada's Emergencies Actduring the convoy protests earlier this year began in Ottawa Thursday morning.
-
After thousands of hours of restoration work, a historic carousel is open for rides at the Valley Zoo
After thousands of hours of restoration work, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s historic carousel is once again ready to delight children. The 1959 Herschell Spillman carousel, now dubbed the Conservation Carousel, is now open.
-
McDavid scores hat trick, adds assist to fuel Oilers' 5-3 comeback win over Canucks
After a sluggish start to its regular-season opener, Edmonton eventually found its way by orchestrating a huge comeback to win.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the world
This Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
GTA home prices will continue to drop, level off by year’s end: report
A report released today by Royal LePage showed GTA housing prices up 2.1 per cent year-over-year to $1.09 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, that number is expected to drop to $1.08 million in the final quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of price declines.
Montreal
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as health officials urge residents to get boosted
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again Thursday following renewed calls from health officials for residents to refresh their vaccinations against the virus.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
Winnipeg
-
Snow squalls coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Snow squalls are expected to form on Thursday morning in the lee of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in Winnipeg
Over the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy student says Saskatoon city councillor paddled him
One of the former students in a lawsuit alleging abuse at the hands of teachers and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is also alleging he was paddled by Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer.
-
‘It’s essentially decolonizing themselves:’ Whitecap Dakota First Nation votes to ratify self-government agreement
Members of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation (WDFN) have voted to become a self-governing Indigenous nation, breaking away from the Indian Act.
-
'It kind of created a monster': Aurora borealis hunters out to capture intensifying light show
One of the natural wonders of the world that our region is famous for is giving viewers a spectacular show these days. The free exhibition of lights, the Aurora Borealis is heading into a significant natural performance cycle.
Regina
-
9 Regina buildings granted heritage status
Nine municipal properties in Regina were granted heritage status by city council on Wednesday.
-
Highway 13 reopened after grassfire near Weyburn
Highway 13 is open Thursday morning after a large grassfire closed a portion of the roadway near Weyburn, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy student says Saskatoon city councillor paddled him
One of the former students in a lawsuit alleging abuse at the hands of teachers and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is also alleging he was paddled by Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
N.S. daycare operator weighs in on impending pay bump for early childhood educators
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia learned earlier this week that they’re about to get a pay bump, but one daycare operator says she doubts it will help with what many see as a daycare crisis in the province.
-
Tourists find suspected human skull on Cape Breton beach
Three Ontario vacationers were taking a walk along Big Glace Bay Beach in Cape Breton last Thursday when they found something odd.
London
-
Drugs and cash seized as part of London police investigation
More drugs and weapons have been taken of city streets. According to London police, officers from the Guns and Gans Section as well as the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit entered a home in the area of Settlement Trail and Raleigh Boulevard.
-
Downtown car dealer leaving core over safe injection site
The owner of a downtown London used car lot says he is losing customers because of the safe injection site next door. So after 50 years at the same site, Dennis Krogman says his business is up for sale.
-
London Food Bank grand totals releaesd
London Food Bank officials say they are overwhelmed by the generosity during the Thanksgiving Food Drive. According to a release, a combined total of 117,496 pounds of food was collected during the 10-day drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $760 million project.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.
Kitchener
-
'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks homeless about sanctioned encampment site
Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.
-
Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
-
Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.