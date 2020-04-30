VANCOUVER -- Shilan Garousi can’t remember what normal feels like.

And it's not because of physical distancing, reading the nonstop COVID-19 headlines, or self-isolating at home with her extended family.

“I should be immune by now,” Garousi tells me as we stand a full five meters apart in her backyard. “I’m fine. I’m healthy.”

Except she isn’t.

Garousi believes she’s been infected with COVID-19 at least twice, if not three times.

She tells me she first developed symptoms in mid-March. When it escalated, she called 811, then ended up in urgent care.

Her very first test, doctors told her, was a false positive. So she went back 72 hours later for three more. The results: positive, negative, and inconclusive.

From there, she was taken to hospital, where she says a chest X-ray showed she had pneumonia.

Garousi says she made a full recovery within a week. And then her 12-year-old daughter and niece, who lives with Garousi, got sick.

“Of course I was the one feeling like a hero,” Garousi recalls about those days in early April. “I [had] recovered, so I should be the one in close contact with them.”

But within days, her symptoms were back. Coughing, trouble breathing, and a fever. Garousi is convinced COVID-19 was back.

“For those who might be skeptical of your story, why are you so sure?” I ask.

“Because I showed all the symptoms,” she says. “It was exactly the same. The first time [the worst of it] lasted seven days, the second time four days.”

She wasn’t tested the second time, and by the time Garousi felt well again, her sister had fallen ill, and later tested positive.

Then, this past weekend, Garousi says she felt those uncomfortable and familiar feelings coming back for a third time, six weeks after she experienced her first symptoms.

This time, she went for a COVID-19 test. And this time, it came back positive.

Dr. Brian Conway, a virologist and infectious disease specialist, called Garousi’s case “more the exception than the rule” and told CTV News that it’s possible she could have suffered a relapse, or potentially had been reinfected after recovering.

“It’s not going to be a straightforward story of there’s one kind of COVID-19, you get it, you get better, and you can’t get it again,” Conway, president and CEO of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre said. “It’s not that simple.”

Conway’s advice: Get tested if your symptoms return, and maintain physical distancing and the usual hand-washing and good-hygiene protocols, because recovery is not yet a guarantee.

And public health officials have also widely acknowledged there are still many unknowns when it comes to the novel coronavirus and immunity.

“We just don’t know what level of protection, how strong that protection is, and how long it might last,” said Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam earlier this week.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s Centre for Disease Control is currently evaluating 17 different serology tests for accuracy. Health officials hope to find one that will help them start screening COVID-19 survivors, and the broader public, for antibodies.

And B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, while acknowledging that there have been local cases where symptoms lasted longer than the benchmark 10 days, or resurged later, has indicated the current understanding is that those who have made it through the worst of their symptoms are unlikely to infect others.

A study of at least 180 patients in South Korea who tested positive after they had officially recovered found no cases where those patients transmitted the virus to others.

Garousi acknowledges it’s possible she didn’t have COVID-19 back in March, though her instincts say otherwise.

Still, she hopes that local researchers will take a closer look at her story, in the hope that it can shed light on the tricky question of immunity.

“I thought I would be immune and I thought I could help the community,” Garousi says. “When are we going to go back to normal?”