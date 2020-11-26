VANCOUVER -- Rajinder Garcha was raking the leaves Wednesday afternoon, when she saw something strange.

“I saw the knife and my body shake, and I say forget the (leaves),” she told CTV News. The knives were stuck in her two flower pots in her front yard. She immediately called her daughter .

"I go, if you think it was knives, why’d you touch it right? Maybe we need to call the police,” said her daughter, Angela Bhagria.

Earlier that morning a doorbell camera recorded a man hitting an East Vancouver home with a large knife. He then grabbed another knife that was stuck in the nearby tree and then approached the front door.

CTV News spoke with the family at that house near Rupert Street and 44th Avenue. They did not want to go on camera out of fear, but said the man had also wandered into their neighbours’ yards.

Vancouver police received three 911 calls about a suspicious man in the area. They located him, arrested him and said in an email, “a knife was recovered by officers.” Police say there may have been a mental health issue in this call which is why CTV News blurred the man’s face.

Garcha lives just two doors away.

“The knives were right on top of the soil,” said her daughter. “I think they should have just checked a couple of houses, you know, two or three houses to see if there’s anything they can find. But I guess they didn’t.”

She arrived shortly after CTV News and called police to report the knives for her mother. Officers arrived late Wednesday night to retrieve them and told Bhagria the man had not committed a crime, and would be released.

“I’m scared for my mom. I mean I don’t know what to tell her,” said Bhagria. "He’s there for some reason with a knife.”

She would have liked to see police assess him, and find out what the reason was behind his actions and warned neighbours to, “lock your doors, don’t answer it if you’re not expecting anybody, don’t answer the door and just stay safe.”