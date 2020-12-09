VANCOUVER -- One year after Jemal Reta's mysterious disappearance, the young man's family has put out a public plea for information on what happened to him.

Reta was last seen leaving a friend's home in New Westminster on the evening of Dec. 9, 2019. Police said a surveillance camera recorded Reta, who was then 21 years old, getting into a minivan at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Edinburgh Street.

His worried family has been left wondering what's become of him ever since.

Homicide investigators believe foul play was involved in Reta's disappearance, and that the young man may have been killed, but their investigation is still ongoing.

On Wednesday, the missing man's father, Melaku Reta, issued a statement through police urging anyone with information on his son to come forward.

"We have looked everywhere for him. I love my son. I miss my son," the father said. "Jemal's mother and brother think of him every day. Anyone that knows where Jemal is needs to help us, please report any information to police so we can find him."

The family, which moved to Canada from Sudan 15 years ago, said Reta was an accomplished track and field athlete with 120 medals and five trophies. His birthday is coming up next week.

"Jemal, please come home, I love you. Please let us know where you are," his father pleaded.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said members have been chasing leads on Reta's disappearance for the last year, but have so far been unable to find him.

People can provide tips to IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.