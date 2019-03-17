British Columbians of all backgrounds are coming together to support the Muslim community by participating in a public prayer at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The event was organized by a number of Muslim groups, as a way to bring people together to mourn and to learn what Islam is all about.

“We can only end [hate] through means of education, knowledge, compassion and love,” one of the event organizers, Adnan Akiel told CTV News.

That’s a notion shared by Vancouverites who came out, like Kate Henderson. She brought her nine-year-old daughter and friend to the event.

Both girls carried signs saying, “Grieving and sanding with our Muslim neighbours” and “You are not alone.”

“It’s extremely important for the kids to know what’s going on in the world,” Henderson explained. “We talk about Canada being a multicultural and diverse society, and I really want them to not just learn about it in school with a book, I want them to live it and learn from other people.”

Muslims brought books with Islamic readings translated to English and gave them away for free to anyone interested.

Almost a dozen speakers told personal anecdotes, including Noor Fadel.

In December 2017, she was attack in a SkyTrain. A man allegedly hurled obscenities at her, ripped off her hijab and slapped her across her face.

“I suffer with PTSD but I got myself out of it,” she told CTV News.

She described Friday’s terror attack in New Zealand as being painful.

"I know what they’re feeling; I know what they’re going through. The only difference is, I’m here.”

One of the speakers was Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who talked about diversity being one of Canada's strengths.

“This is a time, as leaders, regardless of party, to give confidence to the communities,” Sajjan said.

“Let’s not forget about the apprehension, the fear that’s created within, and how do we make sure that children right now are not going to live with that fear.”