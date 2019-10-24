

WHITE ROCK - Patients attending cardio rehab classes at The Centre for Active Living in White Rock are worried after hearing Fraser Health may be cutting the program.

For most people, going to the gym is just a way to exercise – but after Luis Luaces and Edward Gilbert had a heart attack years ago, it’s become life-saving.

“If I didn’t come here I wouldn’t be here, basically, because I have never gone back to the hospital,” said 65-year-old Luaces, who attends cardiac rehab regularly.

“It’s well-documented that cardiac rehab saves lives and maintains lives,” said 63-year-old Gilbert, another regular at cardiac rehab.

They’re two of about 266 patients told by doctors to attend cardiac rehab classes at The Centre for Active Living.

With heart monitors, specially trained instructors and crafted routines, cardiac rehab keeps them healthy. But they say there is good reason to worry Fraser Health may be cutting the program, and it’s put a lot of people on edge.

“I’m not sleeping well. I woke up this morning at 3 a.m. because of this,” said Luaces.

Luaces and Gilbert say they have tried numerous times to contact Fraser Health to get answers, to no avail.

“Our biggest issue is Fraser health’s lack of communication on the issue. We pay for this service, we aren’t asking for anything for free,” said Gilbert.

They have gathered more than 200 signatures and taken their concerns to city council.

Coun. Helen Fathers says that was the first they heard of the issue, and when she looked into it she discovered the program’s lease for the space expires at the end of the year.

“We are definitely trying our best and doing our due diligence to make sure Fraser health can continue with the program,” said Fathers.

A spokesperson for Fraser Health didn’t comment about the lease expiring but did insist there are no plans to cut the program.

“Fraser Health is reviewing the cardiac rehabilitation program to find opportunities to shorten wait times, ensuring access for new clients that would benefit from the program,” the health authority said in a statement.