RCMP in North Vancouver are investigating a terrifying incident where a man allegedly entered a Lynn Valley condo building armed with a knife, making his way into three suites before jumping or falling from a third-storey balcony.

Police believe the man entered the Treelynn condo complex on Fromme Road near 27th Street around 8 p.m. through a ground floor patio door. It’s unclear if the door was locked or unlocked.

From there, police say the suspect, who was allegedly carrying a knife, entered a second-floor suite before making his way to another apartment on the third floor.

A woman named Maria, who did not provide her last name due to safety concerns, lives in that suite with her mother and small dog. She had just come home and said her door had been unlocked for just a few moments when the man burst inside their suite.

"I heard my mom yelling to someone to get out. I knew something was wrong," Maria told CTV News. "I went out in the living room and this guy was in our house. He went straight out to the balcony."

Maria says the man asked her mother to call 911, which she did. She said the man was carrying what looked like a kitchen knife and may have had a gash on his arm.

"He pulled a knife out in the kitchen. He seemed scared more than anything. He thought someone was out to get him."

Maria and her mother went to a neighbour’s for safety.

"I didn’t care what he did to the house, I just wanted out of there," she said.

Within a few minutes of entering Maria’s suite, the man either jumped or fell from her third-floor balcony. The suspect, who is 40 years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

North Vancouver RCMP said it has notified B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, which is tasked with probing any officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious injury.

Nobody else from the building was hurt.

The balcony the suspect came crashing through is enclosed with glass windows. On Friday morning it was clear to see one of the windows had been broken, and there were what appeared to be bloody hand prints smeared on another window pane.

Police were on scene overnight investigating.

At this point police aren’t sure on a motive, or whether mental health may have played a role.