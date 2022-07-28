'I knew somebody was going to get killed,' says witness who helped lift SUV off pedestrian in Surrey
People who live near the scene of a fatal crash this week said they'd felt it was just a matter of time before someone was killed while using the Surrey, B.C., crosswalk.
A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV as she used a crosswalk across 121A Street Tuesday night. The crosswalk is marked by painted lines on the road surface, but not by overhead lights or traffic signals.
Police said the investigation is underway, and that impaired driving is considered a factor.
The crosswalk has been the scene of several crashes over the years, residents of the area say.
Sino General contacted CTV News after Tuesday's crash, saying he'd reached out to the city multiple times about what he feels is a dangerous crossing.
"I was trying to warn them someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get injured," he said in an interview Wednesday about his correspondence with the City of Surrey five years ago, some of which he sent to CTV.
"They more or less told me to kick rocks. Now that we've had a fatality, how many more fatalities are they going to have in this area before they do something?"
A woman who lives in the area but did not want to be identified was one of a group of neighbours who rushed to the aid of the pedestrian on Tuesday night. She said her son heard the noise and came running.
She went outside to see what happened, and saw some of her neighbours gathered near a vehicle that appeared to have smashed into the shrubs outside her building.
"I ran up closer and I could see the legs sticking out, and they were crumpled up, and the car was on top of her," she said, her voice shaking.
"A bunch of us got together and we lifted that car off her and at that time the cops had showed up and took her pulse," she said.
An officer told the group the woman was still alive. She was rushed to hospital but did not survive.
She said the occupants of the vehicle waited off to the side and did not help the efforts to save the woman.
Like General, she too had concerns about the crosswalk.
"There's accidents all the time… I'm afraid for my kids because they're tearing up and down the streets, these cars with after-market products on them that make loud noises like (the drivers) are showing off all the time," she said.
"It's a terrible, terrible thing. I knew somebody was going to get killed one of these times. That's what happened."
It does appear to be an issue. During her brief interview with CTV News, which was near the crosswalk, a pedestrian crossing the street shouted at oncoming drivers who appeared not to notice her until they got close.
But the City of Surrey's engineering department, which confirmed it had received General's request for speed bumps in the area, said the problem is that the street is classified as a collector road.
"The current policy does not permit speed humps on collector roads, primarily because of their impact on the emergency services," the department said in a statement.
"Collector roads are generally important routes for emergency services and each speed hump increases emergency services response time. This can make it difficult for them to achieve their required response times, creating another safety concern for the city."
The city's engineers said the city is trying out a speed reader board program, which it says is in response to complaints from certain neighbourhoods about speeding drivers.
But it's unclear whether one of the electronic boards will actually be installed near this crosswalk. The city said only that the stretch of 121A is "on the list of potential candidate locations."
Additionally, the section between 72 and 75 avenues was submitted to the RCMP for consideration of its speed enforcement programs, the city said.
