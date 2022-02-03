'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody

A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.

Police said Ashley Wadsworth, who is from Vernon, died at a home in Chelmsford, which is about two hours northeast of London. Officers were called about a disturbance at the home at about 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Wadsworth died at the scene. Jack Sepple, 23, was charged with murder, police said.

A woman named Helen, who lives two doors down from the home where the victim was found, said she spoke to Wadsworth that morning and was told there had been an argument.

"I just can't believe it. I just can't," Helen told CTV News. "Every time I shut my eyes I see her dead."

Helen said she went out for the day after speaking to Wadsworth.

"Her sister's in pieces," she said. "My heart goes out to her family."

Few details have been released by police, but Sepple was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

