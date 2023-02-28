'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver

Surrey, B.C. -

Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.

“I thought for being the end of February we were done with winter,” said Langley resident John Green, who was out shovelling his driveway Tuesday morning.

“I’m originally from Winnipeg, so I moved here to try and get away from winter weather," he added with a laugh.

Just a few doors down, Donald Wong was also trying to clear his driveway so he could get to work.

“The last two days, it’s been crazy” he said. “I hope it’s the end of it.”

The storm was more than Surrey’s public works department was expecting.

“Our forecaster was saying up to two centimetres and that changed quite quickly up to five to 10,” said Matt Brown, Surrey’s streets manager.

“In some areas, we did get the 10 (centimetres). It was more snow than we anticipated, but we worked hard and got the roads cleared."

Brown said crews had been working around the clock since Saturday and will continue to do so.

“It’s a wet snow," he said. "That can be challenging if that freezes the road when it gets cold.”

Not everyone was satisfied with the city’s response.

“The city definitely doesn’t function when it snows at all,” said a transit rider in Surrey, who didn't share her name.

"I had to wait roughly half an hour for my bus to arrive, which was crazy,” she said.

Next door in Langley Township, no one from public works would speak to CTV News, but an email from the media relations department said:

“Numerous staff, plow, trucks and other equipment have been out since midnight last night (Monday) clearing snow from almost 600 kilometres of roads, pathways and trails.”

Highway 1 through Langley and Surrey was mostly clear Tuesday morning and traffic was moving.

The snowfall also kept snow removal contractors busy.

CTV News spoke to one man clearing snow in a parking lot who said he would be working 36 hours straight.

But he wasn’t complaining.

“Oh, the snow is great,” he said. “It’s a little bit slippery here, but people calm down and go slowly, everything’s going to be fine.”