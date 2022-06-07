'I heard a shriek': Amanda Todd's mother testifies about daughter's distress at sextortion trial
Warning: This story contains disturbing content
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- On her second day on the stand at the trial of Aydin Coban, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol testified about her teenage daughter’s fear and distress after seeing an explicit photo of herself being used as a profile photo by an unknown Facebook account in November 2011.
“I heard a shriek and Amanda came running down the stairs,” her mother told the New Westminster courtroom. “I asked her what the matter was.”
Todd’s mother testified the image being used was a topless photo of her daughter, and the unknown account had also connected with friends and acquaintances of the teen. She also recalled her daughter’s reaction.
“I think it was, ‘Mom, what are we going to do? Why is this happening?’” Todd’s mother testified, adding that her daughter was afraid of going back to school. “So she was distressed. And I was distressed with her.”
Todd died by suicide in 2012 at age 15, after sharing a video online outlining allegations of blackmail and bullying.
Coban, a Dutch citizen, is now on trial facing charges of extortion, child luring, harassment and possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the court in an opening statement on Monday Todd was the victim of a persistent campaign of online sextortion. They allege someone using 22 different phony accounts tried to use explicit images of Todd as leverage to get her to perform online sex acts, and when she didn’t, would send links to the images to family, online friends and others. Kenworthy said this activity went on from the time Todd was 12 to 15 years old.
Kenworthy also shared examples of messages the Crown alleges were sent to Todd over the years through different platforms.
In one example the Crown said was from 2009, Todd was asked to “give me your Skype or I will send this video to all the Todd family.”
Kenworthy also shared messages the Crown alleges were exchanged with Todd on Skype in 2010.
Todd: "What do I have to do so you don’t show anyone"
Sender: "Once a week we just do fun stuff on cam is all"
On Monday, Todd’s mother testified about the first time she received a message from someone she didn’t know on Facebook with a link to an explicit image of her daughter posted on an adult porn site.
She told the court the message came from someone named “Alice McAllister,” and was sent during Christmas holidays in 2010.
“I clicked it and I saw what it was,” she told the court. “And I think my heart skipped a beat.”
She told the court she took a screenshot and printed it with the intent of contacting police, who showed up at her door later that night to do a safety check regarding a report about something online. Todd’s mother testified she told them her daughter was at her father’s house, and gave the printed copy to police. She told the court a plan was made to have the family meet with police in the new year, to discuss what was happening.
However, she told the court the issue persisted.
Todd’s mother testified she had rules around internet and device usage in her home, but her daughter had been angry about the restrictions and ended up spending more time at her father’s house.
During cross examination, Todd’s mother testified after the family met with the RCMP in 2011, it was suggested the teen go off of social media.
“Initially, she refused but then with her father’s agreement, we were able to convince her that she needed to turn it off,” Todd said. “That lasted for a couple months, and then we gradually allowed her to re-enter her Facebook world.”
Coban was first charged in 2014, and was later extradited to Canada. The defence has not yet presented its case. On Monday, Coban’s defence counsel Joe Saulnier told the media it is too early to say if Coban may testify, but asked the public to keep an open mind about his client.
“There’s no doubt that Amanda Todd was the victim of a lot of crimes,” he said. “This case is about who is behind that.”
The trial is scheduled for seven weeks.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
