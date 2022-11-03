'I had tears in my eyes': B.C. man sets sights on Hawaii, Alaskan cruise after $1M lotto win

British Columbia's newest millionaire has his sights set on a trip to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise after winning the lottery.

In a news release, the B.C. Lottery Corporation says Malery Messer of West Kelowna couldn't help but "shed a few tears" after learning he had won the $1-million guaranteed prize from the Oct. 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I had tears in my eyes," Messer told BCLC. "I couldn't believe it and I could barely speak. I was too excited!"

Messer purchased the winning ticket from the Walmart on Louie Drive and was taken aback after receiving the good news at a self-checker at the store.

He immediately told his wife. "She was so shocked," he said.

As for what he plans to do with the winnings, Messer said travel is top of mind. The first destination on his list is to go back to Hawaii, followed by an Alaskan cruise.

But Messer also wants to use some of the money to give back, by making a donation to cancer research and sharing the wealth with his family.

"This win means being able to do the things we've always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family," he said.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 vary depending on how many tickets are sold for that draw. The odds of claiming the top prize are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.