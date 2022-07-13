'I feel paralyzed': Mother of slain Burnaby man pleads for help solving 2009 case

The mother of a man killed nearly 13 years ago in Burnaby is appealing for anyone with information to come forward, saying the unsolved murder continues to cause her "pain and agony" that "no mother should have to bear.”

John Hanna, who was 25 at the time, was found dead on July 16, 2009, according to investigators. Police were called to the scene at Plum Avenue and Clinton Street at 3:48 a.m. after gunshots and a vehicle fire were reported.

Hanna was publicly identified as the victim seven days later, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team describing his killing as a "targeted hit."

On Wednesday, the team released a statement saying the case remains open.

“IHIT remains committed to seeking justice for the Hanna family and we continue to monitor the investigation and action all leads,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti writes.

His mother said she is still waiting for closure, unable to sleep or work without wondering what happened to her son.

"I feel paralyzed. My life has been upside down since he passed. I need help. I need closure. My family needs closure. We deserve to get closure," a statement shared by IHIT says.

"Johnny would want me and our family to move on but not knowing what happened to him is what haunts me every day … From a mother of a murdered son, I need your help to solve this case. Big or small, all your tips can point us in the right direction."

Anyone who has information is urged to contact investigators by calling 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).