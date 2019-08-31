A Richmond woman is calling for changes to how British Columbia issues government identification. Nyoka Campbell has been a Canadian citizen for decades, but has been unable to get ID from ICBC.

"I feel deserted by the province,” explained Campbell.

The 29-year-old said she’s fed up with getting the runaround from ICBC.

"I had my passport, my SIN number, my Ontario Photo Health Card, I also had a BC non-photo Care Card,” Campbell told CTV News.

ICBC told her they couldn’t issue her ID because of a single letter discrepancy with her documentation.

"Because of my middle initial being on my passport I was denied ID and I was told ICBC can't do anything at all for me,” said Campbell.

The 29-year-old immigrated to Ontario from Jamaica when she was a child. She had most of her ID stolen while moving to Vancouver. Campbell claims ICBC has made replacing it impossible.

"They're telling I need to apply for my citizenship card which takes 5 months,” said Campbell.

She said she doesn’t have that kind of time.

"I need this ID for the purpose of visiting my grandmother, who's in Ontario and she's sick.”

“In this case, while we sympathize with Ms. Campbell, we’ve reviewed the provided documents and unfortunately, they do not meet the requirements,” said Joanna Linsangan, an ICBC Spokesperson.

ICBC says its policies are crucial to ensuring the security and integrity of their identification cards.

“We do look at customer’s situations on a case by case basis, but it is more difficult in cases where there isn’t a verified photo record in our database,” said Linsangan.

"I was just treated like another number and they were just trying to rush me out of the cue and get to the next person,” said Campbell.

She has now turned to her MLA for help.

"My MLA signed another consent form so they were able to adjudicate for me,” explained Campbell.

She says an ICBC committee is now reviewing her paperwork once again.

"My grandmother is literally on dialysis; her kidneys are failing. At any moment, I could need to be there."

Campbell is praying ICBC makes a decision soon, before it's too late.