'I feel bubbly': B.C. musician planning trips, truck purchase, a catered dinner party after $1M lotto win

A B.C. musician who recently won big with a scratch ticket has plans to spoil himself and his friends with his winnings.

Edward Perry got his Scratch and Win ticket from an Express News in Langley. When he checked it in Aldergrove, he found out he'd won $1 million.

"People at the store wanted to take pictures with me," he said in a news release.

"I want to celebrate with my family back in Ontario … I'll have a catered dinner with whatever food and drinks they want."

Perry, who owns 85 instruments, also plans to buy himself a new truck and take a trip to Newfoundland.

The odds of winning the top million-dollar prize are one in 400,000, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

"It's a wonderful feeling, it's hard to express," Perry said about his win. "I feel bubbly."