'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point.
Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
The elder says he helped build the home in the '90s and raised a family there, but left more than a decade ago to start a new chapter in Kelowna.
Over that time, Campbell says, the home housed several tenants; the most recent destroying it.
"I don't even think about it. I just wake up and turn the TV on to distract myself," said Campbell.
According to Campbell and former Musqueam Chief Gail Sparrow, the band offered to relocate him until a permanent home could be found.
Friday morning, Campbell said he had received no offer and had spent the night in his decrepit home.
"I feel alienated. Like I don't come from here," said an emotional Campbell. "Nobody wants me here."
Sparrow believes the band could have acted sooner with the resources they have.
"He has nowhere to go, and he should not be living in a condemned state with his health conditions and (as) a residential school survivor in Musqueam," said Sparrow.
CTV News attempted to contact the Musqueam Band multiple times on Friday to ask what happened and if there's a plan for Campbell.
The band issued a written statement that didn't name Campbell specifically, but late Friday, they confirmed the elder referenced is Campbell.
They wrote that a small group of elders requested new funding for priority needs from Musqueam Council on Monday.
"One elder who spoke with leadership identified critical health and housing needs, which council acted on by bringing together administrative staff to directly support this band member," reads the statement.
The statement goes on, saying that leadership and staff are in ongoing communication and are offering support.
"Staff will provide a report back on services provided to this elder at the next council meeting, and will also identify other homes on the main Musqueam reserve that require the same type of assistance."
The band says issues such as housing take large sums of funding to properly address, and there are many homes in the community that need repairs, but applications for funding have been denied.
"Although Musqueam is investing in a significant amount of economic development projects, the reality is, at this time, we still rely on limited federal funding to run our administration and services," the statement reads.
The statement also says that supporting elders is one of the community's top priorities, and they are always working to immediately address band members' critical needs.
As of Friday evening, Campbell says no alternative accommodation has been offered.
