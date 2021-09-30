'I don't think it was a coincidence': Vancouver MLA's office vandalized on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Vancouver -

A Vancouver MLA says his constituency office was vandalized Thursday, and he drew a connection between the hateful graffiti and the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Spencer Chandra-Herbert, the NDP MLA for Vancouver's West End and Coal Harbour neighbourhoods, posted a photo on Twitter Thursday afternoon of himself cleaning the remnants of a spray-painted swastika off of his office window.

"Today I was reminded again that the work to stop hate, and build a better world is 24/7," Chandra-Herbert wrote in the tweet.

"Thank you to all those who stand up, who speak out, and those who work behind the scenes against racism, anti-semitism, and homophobia. Thank you to those standing for Indigenous justice."

In a follow-up tweet, Chandra-Herbert connected the vandalism to the federal holiday being observed for the first time on Thursday.

"I don’t think it was a coincidence that it was the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that my West End office was vandalized with hate," he wrote. "Indigenous people have faced white supremacist racism from contact. Residential schools were tools of genocide paid for by all Canadians."