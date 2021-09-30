'I don't think it was a coincidence': Vancouver MLA's office vandalized on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Spencer Chandra-Herbert, the NDP MLA for Vancouver's West End and Coal Harbour neighbourhoods, posted a photo on Twitter Thursday afternoon of himself cleaning the remnants of a spray-painted swastika off of his office window. (Twitter/@SChandraHerbert) Spencer Chandra-Herbert, the NDP MLA for Vancouver's West End and Coal Harbour neighbourhoods, posted a photo on Twitter Thursday afternoon of himself cleaning the remnants of a spray-painted swastika off of his office window. (Twitter/@SChandraHerbert)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener