'I don’t need to work as hard': Metro Vancouver man wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Metro Vancouver is $5 million richer and thinking about retiring earlier after winning a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Wei Dong Chen won the Classic Jackpot on Feb. 28 and said his hands were shaking when he realized he won.

"I could not believe it. I told my wife and she said, ‘Are you teasing me?’ She did not believe it!” he told the BC Lottery Corporation, adding that he was worried he might lose the ticket before claiming his prize.

His plans include a two-week vacation so he can make plans for his future and setting some money aside to pay for his daughter's education.

"I don’t need to work as hard. I can plan to retire after my daughter finishes school,” he said.

Chen purchased his ticket at Parker Place in Richmond.

The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot are one in 13,983,816 according to the lottery corporation.