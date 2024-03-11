'I don’t need to work as hard': Metro Vancouver man wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
A man from Metro Vancouver is $5 million richer and thinking about retiring earlier after winning a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
Wei Dong Chen won the Classic Jackpot on Feb. 28 and said his hands were shaking when he realized he won.
"I could not believe it. I told my wife and she said, ‘Are you teasing me?’ She did not believe it!” he told the BC Lottery Corporation, adding that he was worried he might lose the ticket before claiming his prize.
His plans include a two-week vacation so he can make plans for his future and setting some money aside to pay for his daughter's education.
"I don’t need to work as hard. I can plan to retire after my daughter finishes school,” he said.
Chen purchased his ticket at Parker Place in Richmond.
The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot are one in 13,983,816 according to the lottery corporation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Video shows raccoon wandering around Scarborough McDonalds
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
Kinew again sees highest approval among Canadian premiers: poll
For the second consecutive time, Manitoba’s premier has the highest approval rating among all provincial leaders across Canada.
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.