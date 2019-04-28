Jordan Marriott has spent the last seven years living with his dog in a small RV attached to his truck.

He’s lived all over North America, but has been parked near Jericho beach for about a month and recently noticed temporary no parking signs popping up on the side streets around him.

“I call it the spring turnover, when they start putting up the no parking signs from 11pm to 6am,” Marriott told CTV News.

A City of Vancouver notice posted to Reddit reads, “Large vehicles, such as RVs and Campers, are not permitted to be parked on any street between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or stay parked for more than three hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.”

It goes on to warn owners to have valid insurance displayed in their vehicles, and to remind them that they're responsible for garbage and debris in the areas they park.

“You have to be respectful to the place you’re in,” said one RV resident who wouldn’t give his real name, but asked to be called “Kevin.”

On Friday, City of Vancouver communications manager Lauren Stasila told CTV News, “The City of Vancouver’s primary goal is to house homeless individuals, and it is not currently City policy to ticket people living in their vehicles."

“However, illegally parked vehicles of any kind are subject to the same street and traffic bylaws that govern all parking regardless if there is posted signage or not," she said.

“There [are] not a lot of places to actually park,” Kevin said. “Residential people tend to get kind of angry when you park your place in front.”

Kevin and his wife have been living in an RV for a year now, and moved in because of sky-high rental prices. “If you’ve saved up some finances in the past and you put like 10 grand together, it turns into $700 a month.”

Not only that, Kevin told CTV News, “When you have a house you run into a $30,000 repair. When you have [an RV] and you maybe run into a $3,000 repair.”

The affordability issue is one Marriott shares.

“When did 70 percent of your income go towards rent and food … I call it the death of the American dream,” he said.