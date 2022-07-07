'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor son

A Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.

Ronnie Negus, known to viewers for her role on "The Real Housewives of Vancouver," posted on social media Wednesday about her son, Houston Stevenson.

Negus posted a black-and-white headshot of Stevenson with the caption "February 25 1995 – July 5 2022."

No details have been provided about his death, including whether he was in the Vancouver area at the time.

Like his mother, the 27-year-old has been on the silver screen, with roles in TV series including "Arrow" and "iZombie," according to IMDB.

His filmography on the site says he's also had roles in TV movies including one of the "Garage Sale Mysteries" films, which are shot in B.C.

In the emotional Instagram post, Negus wrote that he was her best friend and the "true love of her life."

"I am decimated, my child. How will I ever live without you?" Negus wrote.

"Our lives will never be the same. The world lost the most beautiful human that has ever walked the face of this earth… Dear Lord, what has happened?"

Other loved ones have also posted about Stevenson's death, or shared their sympathies with the family online.