'I am and will continue to be a target of foreign interference': Vancouver New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan

New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan says Canada's spy agency has told her she is an ongoing target of the Chinese government.

The Vancouver member of Parliament says she was briefed Friday by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service

She says CSIS informed her she was singled out by China in the 2019 federal election and that she remains a target because of her criticism of the Chinese government.

Kwan says she cannot reveal specifics of Beijing's alleged actions without breaking security laws.

She says she will continue to speak out on behalf of immigrants, the diaspora community and human rights.

Kwan is the latest MP to say she has received a CSIS briefing about being singled out by the Chinese government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.