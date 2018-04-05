

CTV Vancouver





A woman who was dragged into her Aldergrove home and sexually assaulted this week is sharing her story as police hunt for the man responsible.

The victim, who can't be identified by law, was taking out her garbage Tuesday night when someone grabbed her and took her back into her home.

"I went to take my garbage out. I was coming up the stairs and somebody grabbed me from behind, put their hand over my mouth, forced me inside and then I got strangled until I fainted," she told CTV News Thursday. "I don't want to talk anymore about what went on after that."

When she awoke, she was face-down on her bed. Unfortunately, she was unable to get a good look at her assailant – she said when she tried to turn toward him, he punched her.

"I can't give them a description…I wish I could. I want him off the street," she said. "I wish I could tell them exactly what he looked like. I wish I could tell them everything, but I can't."

She said she suffered several cracked ribs, bruises on her face, scrapes and scratches as well as marks from having been tied up.

The victim said she hasn't been able to sleep since the attack.

"I always think he's coming back…I close my eyes and every noise—I panic," she said. "I can't go into my room. I can't even open my door…I cry. I lose it. The slightest thing sets me off."

The disturbing incident, which police believe was pre-meditated, has left the neighbourhood on edge.

"It made me sick to my stomach when I found out what actually happened because (police) were just around canvassing all morning and asking a lot of questions, but nobody really knew what was going on," said Keri Goldney, who works nearby.

Both police and the victim have warned people to take extra precautions.

"Use the buddy system. Don't be alone right now. Watch your neighbour," the victim said. "(There's) nothing else I can say."

And some Aldergrove residents are taking to heart.

"I tell my kids: safety is an illusion," Adrian Melhart said. "It may sound a little bit jaded, right? But safety is really an illusion."

Troublingly, it appears the attacker put some thought into his crime. Langley RCMP said before he left the scene, he took the victim's bedsheets and her silver and grey purse.

He also struck at a time when the victim was alone.

"It's obviously very concerning and it does seem somewhat pre-meditated," Cpl. Holly Largy said.

The victim, who spoke with CTV News briefly on Thursday, was traumatized both emotionally and physically. The RCMP believes she is in for a long recovery.

"She is out of the hospital now and recovering from her injuries, but I would venture to guess … that will take a great deal of time," Largy said.

The victim said she hasn't accepted help from victim services, even though the investigators, nurses and doctors who have worked with her so far have "all been amazing with me."

"The thought of sitting down with victim services after going over it a million times with the police and the doctors and everybody…I don't want to get into that much detail with it," she said.

Investigators are asking anyone who finds what could be the victim's sheets or purse to contact them immediately. They are also canvassing the area for potential surveillance video.

Officers from Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services, Behaviour Sciences Group and all units of the Langley RCMP detachment are working together to help find a suspect. So far, no description has been released.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the RCMP's tip line at 604-532-3398.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Breanna Karstens-Smith