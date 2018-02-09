Hwy. 1 reopens after day-long closure due to avalanche risk
A DriveBC webcam shows Highway 1 about 28 kilometres north of Golden at Donald Bridge, looking east, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 1:07PM PST
After being closed for almost a day, Highway 1 has reopened from Golden to the Alberta boundary.
The route was shut down due to a high avalanche hazard following heavy snowfall earlier this week.
DriveBC, the online Ministry of Transportation site that provides information about road conditions around the province, says drivers should expect congestion and minor delays along the southeastern B.C. route.
Elsewhere, Highway 26 from Barkerville to Bowron Lake Road remains closed because of the threat of a snow slide, but crews hope the highway can reopen early this afternoon.