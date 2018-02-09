

The Canadian Press





After being closed for almost a day, Highway 1 has reopened from Golden to the Alberta boundary.

The route was shut down due to a high avalanche hazard following heavy snowfall earlier this week.

DriveBC, the online Ministry of Transportation site that provides information about road conditions around the province, says drivers should expect congestion and minor delays along the southeastern B.C. route.

Elsewhere, Highway 26 from Barkerville to Bowron Lake Road remains closed because of the threat of a snow slide, but crews hope the highway can reopen early this afternoon.