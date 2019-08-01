

Highway 1 through Abbotsford reopened early Friday morning after a major crash closed the road to westbound traffic Thursday night.

Traffic was closed between McCallum and Clearbrook roads Thursday night, but DriveBC posted on Twitter the road was reopened at around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene. Initially, vehicles were able to pass the incident on the left shoulder of the highway. At 8 p.m., DriveBC said the highway had been closed and a detour had been set up via Highway 11 and Highway 7.

Images from the scene showed a tarp covering part of the roadway, suggesting the accident may have been fatal, but police have not yet commented on the incident.