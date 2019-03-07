Mounties called to investigate a series of loud bangs heard in a Burnaby, B.C. park discovered the noises reported were gunshots.

Members of the Burnaby RCMP were called to Confederation Park in North Burnaby at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they said, they discovered a group of people who appeared to have been target shooting with a hunting rifle.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody, the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday night.

The suspects are not known to police and have not been publicly identified. Police said only that they face "a variety of firearms-related charges."

Officers searched the park with the help of police dogs and did not find any injured people or animals, they said.