VANCOUVER - The B.C. government is ordering some hunters to submit deer heads for testing as officials track a devastating wildlife disease that appears to be creeping westward.

The province said nine white-tailed deer have been found suffering from chronic wasting disease around Libby, Montana, a small community located just 60 kilometres south of the B.C. border.

Those cases mark the first time the disease has shown up west of the Rocky Mountains, and have put officials on alert about the potential for further spread.

"The discovery raises concerns about infected deer making their way into B.C., as Libby is within the range of deer movements between B.C. and Montana," the Ministry of Forests said in a bulletin.

Chronic wasting disease isn't known to affect humans, but it attacks deer, elk, moose and caribou in their nervous systems – and every infection is eventually fatal.

The World Health Organization also "strongly recommends" against eating meat from animals that are suspected to be infected, the province warned.

In order to track the spread of the disease, the B.C. government is requiring hunters to submit the heads of any mule deer and white-tailed deer harvested in seven specific wildlife management units in the Kootenay region until Nov. 30.

Participation in those areas is mandatory, but the province is also asking hunters in other parts of B.C., especially the Peace region, to submit deer, moose and elk heads for testing as well.

"No cases of CWD have been found in B.C., however, more sampling is needed to confirm B.C.’s CWD-free status and inform any additional response," the province said.

Infected deer might appear uncoordinated and underweight, or tremble and stumble around, though the government warned the disease isn't obvious in its early stages.

The government said CWD can be spread through saliva, urine, feces, carcasses, plants and soil.