Hunter who shot moose as driver passed it on the street gets $10K fine, 3-year ban, BCCOS says
A hunter who shot a bull moose as it was crossing a road, with a motorist driving nearby, has been fined $10,000 and banned from hunting for three years for his actions.
The incident occurred in September 2020, but the penalty was handed down at a recent sentencing hearing at Dawson Creek provincial court. The BC Conservation Officer Service shared details of the case in a social media post Friday.
Hudson's Hope resident Rory Friesen received the sentence for two Wildlife Act offences: killing a bull moose during a closed season and hunting without consideration for the lives and safety of others, according to the BCCOS.
The service said Friesen shot the moose as it was crossing a road near Dawson Creek, "as a motorist was driving nearby."
The driver, who reported the incident, saw the hunter injure the moose, then use a firearm to kill it as it lay on the side of the road.
"The motorist, who was in their vehicle in the middle of the road at the time, was fortunately not injured," the BCCOS said in its post.
In addition to the fine and the hunting ban, Friesen is also prohibited from accompanying hunters anywhere in B.C. for three years, according to the service.
"The COS hopes this penalty will deter others from similar activity," the post concludes. "The majority of the penalty will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation."
