Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Chinatown amid increased vandalism

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned

A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener