Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday

Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.

About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.

There was entertainment, food and music -- with Tegan and Sara being a highlight of the show.

“I think people are ready for this type of celebration again. They want to get out. They want to experience the vibrancy of our city," said Gillian Behnke, the director of events and experience with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

But there is change in the celebration as the country acknowledges some of the atrocities of Canada’s past, including the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools across the country over the past two years and a push for reconciliation.

"That’s why we made this event. This event has been planned collaboratively with representatives from Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations and that’s why we took a new direction. We renamed it. We rebranded it," said Behnke.

"It’s really got a different feeling than your traditional Canada Day event. It does have more meaning to it because it’s about what this country means to you and how you want to move forward in this country," she continued.

Spirits were also high in Surrey as many danced, ate and celebrated the day.

Many attendees said they're proud to be Canadian and happy to be celebrating with their loved ones.

Vancouver has permanently cancelled fireworks due to rising costs, but other cities in B.C., including Burnaby and Surrey are moving forward with a fireworks display.