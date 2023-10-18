Vancouver

    • 'Hundreds' of pieces of identification, stolen mail, licence plates seized in Port Moody, police say

    The Port Moody Police Department shared several photos of items seized during the investigation. (PMPD) The Port Moody Police Department shared several photos of items seized during the investigation. (PMPD)

    Police in Port Moody say their investigation into a mail theft incident reported this summer culminated with an arrest on Friday.

    The suspect – who the Port Moody Police Department described in a news release as "a man in his 30s with a criminal record" – is believed to be involved in "numerous local frauds and thefts" that have occurred in recent months, police said.

    Police did not name the suspect in their release, and a search of online court records for the PMPD file number on Wednesday did not yield any results, suggesting charges have not yet been laid in the case.

    The investigation began in July, when police were called to a mail theft in Suter Brook Village, police said.

    About a month later, a PMPD officer arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle while making "proactive patrols." That driver was eventually linked to the mail theft, according to police.

    When they arrested the suspect again on Friday, investigators also searched his home, seizing "hundreds of pieces of identification, stolen mail, stolen licence plates and devices used to make fraudulent identification," police said.

    The suspect has been released and investigators will be recommending "multiple fraud-related charges" against him, according to the PMPD.

    "Incidents like these highlight the importance of reporting fraud to police, as it led to an arrest and undoubtedly prevented future frauds," said Const. Sam Zacharias, in the news release.

    "Fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated and we highly encourage the public to take extra care of their personal information." 

    The Port Moody Police Department shared several photos of items seized during the investigation. (PMPD)

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News