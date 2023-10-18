'Hundreds' of pieces of identification, stolen mail, licence plates seized in Port Moody, police say

Police in Port Moody say their investigation into a mail theft incident reported this summer culminated with an arrest on Friday.

The suspect – who the Port Moody Police Department described in a news release as "a man in his 30s with a criminal record" – is believed to be involved in "numerous local frauds and thefts" that have occurred in recent months, police said.

Police did not name the suspect in their release, and a search of online court records for the PMPD file number on Wednesday did not yield any results, suggesting charges have not yet been laid in the case.

The investigation began in July, when police were called to a mail theft in Suter Brook Village, police said.

About a month later, a PMPD officer arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle while making "proactive patrols." That driver was eventually linked to the mail theft, according to police.

When they arrested the suspect again on Friday, investigators also searched his home, seizing "hundreds of pieces of identification, stolen mail, stolen licence plates and devices used to make fraudulent identification," police said.

The suspect has been released and investigators will be recommending "multiple fraud-related charges" against him, according to the PMPD.

"Incidents like these highlight the importance of reporting fraud to police, as it led to an arrest and undoubtedly prevented future frauds," said Const. Sam Zacharias, in the news release.

"Fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated and we highly encourage the public to take extra care of their personal information."

The Port Moody Police Department shared several photos of items seized during the investigation. (PMPD)