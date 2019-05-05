

Hundreds of people gathered in David Lam Park Sunday morning for the annual “Walk So Kids Can Talk.”

The 5 km walk is held in 36 cities across Canada each year. It’s the single largest fundraiser for Kids Help Phone, a service that provides free, anonymous mental health support in English and French for young people nationwide.

CTV’s Nafeesa Karim MCed the Vancouver edition of this year’s walk, where spokeswoman Alicia Raimundo explained the importance of the service, both generally and at a personal level.

“Growing up, I had a year in my life when I went to more funerals than birthday parties,” Raimundo said. “I lost four friends to suicide that year, and I remember sitting there, feeling a great amount of guilt that I got to keep going and they didn’t.”

Kids Help Phone began in 1989 and is in its 30th year of operations. In 2017, it fielded more than 194,000 calls, texts, and live chats from Canadian youth. It was the service’s busiest year since 2011.

Raimundo said Kids Help Phone is growing in importance as people grow more comfortable talking about mental health issues.

“I think the need is going up, because as you talk more about mental health, more people want to come forward and ask for support,” she said. “You can talk about anything. It doesn’t have to be a big thing. But it can be.”