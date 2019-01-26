

A Celebration of Life was held to honour a retired Abbotsford Police sergeant who was killed in a collision in Nanaimo in December.

Sgt. Shinder Kirk, 59, was a well-respected officer and worked as a long-time spokesperson of the Abbotsford Police Department and then the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

On Saturday, family and officers from various police detachments paid their tributes.

"He left a wonderfully strong legacy for us, not just on the media relations side, but in terms of his community work and his advocacy for anti-gang programs and working with kids that we continue to this day," said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.

Kirk was the spokesperson during a time of active gang violence in the Lower Mainland and would make frequent television news appearances to speak about the gang war involving the Red Scorpions and the United Nations gang.

He retired as a police officer but was stationed in the APD as a Commissionaire.

"Shinder always took the value that the public has the right to know," said retired Sgt. Peter Thiessen, a former colleague. "He wanted to get as much information to the public as he could. Many of us took that same approach, but Shinder was a leader in how he did that."

Kirk remembered for his humour

Many of his family members and former colleagues remember him as someone who's always able to crack a joke.

"His sense of humour, his smile, his laughter, he was a larger-than-life individual who could fill a room with a lot of goodness," Houghton said.

While he had a knack for lightening any situation, he was also the person people turned to for wisdom.

"You always got straight talk from Shinder. He was always willing to give advice if you asked for work related things or even on personal things, the challenges that we all have in our life. He was always there to talk to," Thissen said.

Kirk had a passion for golfing, camping and panning for gold.

He was laid to rest on Jan. 19.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith