Environment Canada says it will feel like the mid- to high-30s in parts of the Lower Mainland Tuesday.

According to the agency's website, temperatures in Chilliwack will reach a high of 32 C, but with humidex, that number climbs to 37.

Similar conditions are expected in Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows, which could both feel like 35 with humidex.

Things will be slightly cooler closer to the coast, but daily highs in Vancouver, Richmond and White Rock are still expected to reach the mid-20s and feel closer to 30 with humidex.

While the balmy conditions have not triggered any alerts for the South Coast, parts of B.C.'s Interior and Central Coast are under a heat warning from Environment Canada.

A thermal ridge in the Fraser Canyon is expected to bring temperatures as high as 36 C over the next few days in the Lillooet and Lytton areas.

In communities such as Terrace and Kitimat on the Central and North coasts, prolonged heat is expected to bring temperatures up to 28 C.

Residents in affected areas are advised to drink plenty of water and reduce heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest part of the day.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk