Human-triggered avalanches likely in B.C. and Alberta, extended public warning says

Backcountry enthusiasts are urged to be extra cautious while exploring B.C. and Alberta mountains over the next few days due to a high risk of avalanche.

A special public warning first issued by Avalanche Canada for Feb. 29 has been extended through March 7. The agency warned "numerous natural, accidental and remote-triggered avalanches," were reported over the weekend, including one fatal incident.

"Recent storms have deposited a significant amount of snow across Western Canada. This new snow sits on prominent weak layers established during drought conditions in February. In some areas, there is more than one weak layer," Avalanche Canada's warning said.

"As the active storm period passes, widespread natural avalanche activity will slow. However, human-triggered avalanches remain likely."

Avalanche Canada called the structure of the snow layers "highly problematic," urging backcountry users to check forecasts before heading out.

Those exploring local mountains should stick to lower-angle slopes and choose "smaller objectives" while the risk of avalanche remains high, the agency advised.

"Recreationists should not underestimate the instability of these weak layers or their potential to produce large avalanches," the warning said.

"Although the new snow is appealing, making conservative terrain choices will be an important strategy for all backcountry users over the next few days."

Anyone heading out into the backcountry should take essential rescue gear with them, including a transceiver, probe and shovel.