

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Human remains found last month near Prince George, B.C., have been identified and police say the death is suspicious.

The remains were spotted June 24 by a person walking just west of Prince George.

An autopsy has determined the body is that of 32-year-old Brent Fulljames who was last seen in the same area on May 20, 2019.

He was reported missing four days later.

The RCMP's serious crimes section is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man's activities on or after May 20 is urged to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.