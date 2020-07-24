VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating whether human remains recently found by a teen on Burnaby Mountain are linked to a missing persons case.

Burnaby RCMP say a man went missing in March 2015, and his partial remains were found later that year in Forest Grove Park. His death was not deemed suspicious.

"Through forensic analysis, police are currently investigating as to whether the remains located last weekend are linked to this same case," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Skeletal human remains were found in a forested area near Forest Grove Park on July 16. A 15-year-old boy and his friend unearthed the remains as they were building a fort, according to police.

Officers from the Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit are in contact with relatives of the man whose remains were found in 2015.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine where, how and when the person died. ​