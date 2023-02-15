Human remains found in 'wooded area' in Surrey: RCMP

Authorities say it's too soon to tell if criminality is a factor after human remains were found in Surrey's Cloverdale area Wednesday afternoon.

The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, say officers were called to the scene on Fraser Highway, between 188 and 192 streets at 12:42 p.m. for "what appeared to be human remains found in a wooded area on an empty lot."

Forensics investigators have been called in and the BC Coroners Service has been notified, the media release said. The deceased person has not been identified and their cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-599-0502.